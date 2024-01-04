Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.39. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 189,314 shares changing hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Stock Average Calculator
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.