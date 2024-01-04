Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $4.39. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 189,314 shares changing hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 394,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 241,656 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,412,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 173,492 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,291 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

