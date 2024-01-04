WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 6,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 170,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

WeTrade Group Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 786,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WeTrade Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

