WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 6,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 170,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.
WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
