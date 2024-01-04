WhiteCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $48,493.52 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $42.86 million and approximately $48,493.52 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00150564 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009123 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

