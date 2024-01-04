Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 9,772,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,253,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Woodbois Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.71.

About Woodbois

(Get Free Report)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodbois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodbois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.