Wrapped HBAR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.86 billion and $1.15 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,869 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,627,884,869.220833 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08746575 USD and is down -9.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,201,660.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

