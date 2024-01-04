XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XFLT stock remained flat at $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 170,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,257. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,182.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,114 shares of company stock worth $49,202.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

