Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

XNCR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 793,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 144.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 232,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Xencor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

