Ycg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ycg LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 3.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 197,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 87,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

Waste Management stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.79. The company had a trading volume of 274,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,917. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WM. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

