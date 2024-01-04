Ycg LLC Has $49.16 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ycg LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 4.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $49,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 1.5 %

MSCI stock traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $558.09. The company had a trading volume of 111,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,608. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.05.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.