Ycg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 2.3% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $24,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.95. The company had a trading volume of 717,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

