yearn.finance Price Tops $7,746.97 (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. yearn.finance has a market cap of $257.46 million and $39.69 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $7,746.97 or 0.17579501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,234 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

