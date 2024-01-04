Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

YUMC stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,839. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,939,000 after buying an additional 421,588 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,010,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

