Zambesigold Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $22.56 million and approximately $111,681.67 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.

Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.

[Telegram](https://t.me/+VstLQpOpY0JjN2Zk)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485029/white-paper.pdf)”

Zambesigold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

