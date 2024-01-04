Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Andrew M. Cohen Sells 12,278 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $102,644.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,278.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.20. 1,869,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,445. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 94.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

