Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 22,900 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,183. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of -936.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,878 shares of company stock worth $65,933,068 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

