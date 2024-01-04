Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 2,825 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.73. 1,560,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4,107.33, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $5,779,746.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,928,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $5,779,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,056 shares in the company, valued at $71,928,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

