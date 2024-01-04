Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 34,550 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock worth $109,628,916. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 809,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,947. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.50. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.56.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

