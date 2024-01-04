Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises approximately 1.8% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

