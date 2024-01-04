Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,680 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.42% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 927,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 927,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at $95,754,676.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,889 shares of company stock valued at $703,995 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 321,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,213. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

