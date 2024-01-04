Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.24 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.52.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $270,607,371. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

