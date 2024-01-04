Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $8.33 Million in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 363,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MGY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

