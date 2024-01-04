Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $531.10. 212,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,536. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.13 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.99 and a 1 year high of $593.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,068,155. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.57.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.