Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 104,000 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Navigator worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Navigator Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.52. 171,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Navigator had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

