Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after buying an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth approximately $69,707,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in APA by 113.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,373,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,775. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

