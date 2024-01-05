22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) CEO Lawrence Firestone Buys 100,000 Shares

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) CEO Lawrence Firestone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XXII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.02. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.54.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 167.13% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

