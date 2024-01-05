2,379 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,720,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

