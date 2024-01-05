42-coin (42) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

42-coin (42) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $39,733.52 or 0.90756327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $31.79 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00149111 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009225 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002222 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.