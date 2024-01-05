4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 4.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.19. 28,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 340,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $841.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,680 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after purchasing an additional 363,695 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

