ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Volume Hits $216.15

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $872,407.69 and $216.15 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.000009 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $126.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

