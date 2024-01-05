abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading Down 0.7%

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.80 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 59.40 ($0.76). Approximately 263,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 332,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.80 ($0.76).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £244.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.38.

abrdn European Logistics Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from abrdn European Logistics Income’s previous dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

