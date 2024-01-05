Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.39

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.39 and traded as high as C$13.24. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$13.16, with a volume of 408,442 shares traded.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$844.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.41.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8298413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. In other news, Director John Michael Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

