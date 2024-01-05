agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Truist Financial

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

AGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Down 32.3 %

NYSE AGL traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 16,804,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. agilon health has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in agilon health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in agilon health by 228.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.