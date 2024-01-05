Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $64,772.64 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 684,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGIO
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Esports
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.