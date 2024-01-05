Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $64,772.64 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 684,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 710,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

