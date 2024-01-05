AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.20. 12,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 12,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $126.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 253.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AI Powered Equity ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

