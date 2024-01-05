Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.40 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.63). 1,897,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,459,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.64).

Airtel Africa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,825.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.09.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,714.29%.

Insider Activity

Airtel Africa Company Profile

In related news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 94,593,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £90,809,955.84 ($115,637,279.82). Insiders own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.