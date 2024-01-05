Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.19

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $59.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00081092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,033,393,638 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

