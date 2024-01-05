alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.54

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €3.54 ($3.88) and last traded at €3.59 ($3.94), with a volume of 6057 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.54 ($3.88).

alstria office REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $636.04 million and a PE ratio of 1.14.

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

