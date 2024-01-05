Alvin F. Wong Sells 7,733 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 9.3 %

PBYI stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,522. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 million, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 108,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 30,127 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 371,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on Puma Biotechnology

About Puma Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.