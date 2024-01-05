Alvin F. Wong Sells 7,733 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,980.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Puma Biotechnology Trading Up 9.3 %
PBYI stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,522. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.10 million, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
PBYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
