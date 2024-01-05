AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 4.8%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 41,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 227,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 224,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 324,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Recommended Stories

