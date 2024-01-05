Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,838 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $152,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 46.3% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 52.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 62,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,653. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $305.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

