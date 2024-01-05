Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lessened by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.0% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,218,144,000 after acquiring an additional 756,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,133. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

