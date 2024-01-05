Andrew F. Burton Sells 17,000 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rapid7 Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 530,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,931. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.13.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
