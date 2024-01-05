Andrew F. Burton Sells 17,000 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.46. 530,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,931. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Rapid7 by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 324,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.