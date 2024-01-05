Ankr Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $254.67 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00017881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,805.42 or 1.00042364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00010653 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00190039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02650585 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $25,626,432.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

