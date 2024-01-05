Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $273.01 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00082620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.