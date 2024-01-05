Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,228 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. 1,272,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,620. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.58 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

