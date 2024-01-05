Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 1,492,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,056,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

