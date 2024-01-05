AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.36. 36,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 62,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AQB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.36.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 1,063.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 363,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 2,307.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 120,711 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 78.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 351,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

