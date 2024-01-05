Ark (ARK) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Ark has a market capitalization of $144.92 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002110 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001620 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003221 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002031 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,038,318 coins and its circulating supply is 178,039,100 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

