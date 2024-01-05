ASD Market Cap Hits $41.27 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $41.27 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,943.44 or 0.99947061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011440 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010376 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00199431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05646922 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,315,383.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

