Audius (AUDIO) Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $236.32 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,227,735,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,308,120 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

